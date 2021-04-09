Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR [Image 2 of 13]

    CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ramón Colón-López (left), Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC), meets with Soldiers and Airmen at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 5, during a visit to LRMC as part of an assessment of operations and support to Operation Allies Refuge.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 06:02
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR [Image 13 of 13], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Soldiers
    U.S. Army
    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center
    Army Medicine
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe
    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanWithdrawal
    EUCOMAfgEvac

