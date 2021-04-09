Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR [Image 8 of 13]

    CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR

    LANDSTUHL, RP, GERMANY

    09.04.2021

    Photo by Marcy Sanchez  

    Landstuhl Regional Medical Center

    U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley (center), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and his wife, Hollyanne Milley (left), visit with staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center's Intensive Care Unit, Sept. 5, during a visit to LRMC as part of an assessment of operations and support to Operation Allies Refuge.

    Date Taken: 09.04.2021
    Date Posted: 09.09.2021 06:02
    Photo ID: 6824019
    VIRIN: 210904-A-EK666-2506
    Resolution: 5312x3794
    Size: 1.48 MB
    Location: LANDSTUHL, RP, DE 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR [Image 13 of 13], by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. Army
    StrongerTogether
    Target_news_Europe
    Operation Allies Refuge
    AfghanWithdrawal
    EUCOMAfgEvac

