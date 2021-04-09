CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR

(From left) U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Hollyanne Milley, U.S. Army Capt. Erin Brymer, labor and delivery nurse, Landstuhl Regional Medical Center and U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ramón Colón-López (left), Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC), pause to take a photo, Sept. 5, during a visit to LRMC as part of an assessment of operations and support to Operation Allies Refuge. At the beginning of evacuation efforts, Brymer and a team of LRMC obstetrics specialists helped deliver an Afghan evacuee's baby as they landed in a C-17 aircraft at Ramstein Air Base, Germany.

