U.S. Air Force Chief Master Sgt. Ramón Colón-López (left), Senior Enlisted Advisor to the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff (SEAC), and U.S. Army Gen. Mark Milley (right), Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, pause to take a photo with Surgical / Medical Unit staff at Landstuhl Regional Medical Center, Sept. 5, during a visit to LRMC as part of an assessment of operations and support to Operation Allies Refuge.
09.04.2021
09.09.2021
|6824021
|210904-A-EK666-2509
|5259x3756
|1.32 MB
|LANDSTUHL, RP, DE
|1
|0
This work, CJCS, SEAC assess operations at LRMC during OAR, by Marcy Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
