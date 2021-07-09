Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC

210907-N-WF272-1167 BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2021) Lt. Alisha Maitland-White, a native of Decatur, Ga., diversity program manager assigned to Navy Recruiting Command (NRC), assists a student attending the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) with a digital survey during the Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

