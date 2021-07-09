Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC [Image 1 of 8]

    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC

    BALTIMORE, MD, UNITED STATES

    09.07.2021

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan  

    Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia

    210907-N-WF272-1010 BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2021) Navy Counselor 1st Class Marcus Howard, a native of Hercules, Calif., assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, talks with a University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) student about career opportunities in America’s Navy during the Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.07.2021
    Date Posted: 09.07.2021 21:27
    Photo ID: 6821863
    VIRIN: 210907-N-WF272-1010
    Resolution: 3000x1996
    Size: 856.6 KB
    Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC
    Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    diversity
    recruiters
    sailors
    CNRC
    "NTAG Philadelphia
    Navy Promotional Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT