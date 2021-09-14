America’s Navy completes Promotional Days Baltimore

Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan | 210908-N-WF272-1093 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2021) Students, attending Mergenthaler...... read more read more Photo By Petty Officer 1st Class Diana Quinlan | 210908-N-WF272-1093 BALTIMORE (Sept. 8, 2021) Students, attending Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School, line up to experience the Navy’s virtual reality asset the “Nimitz” during the Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released) see less | View Image Page

BALTIMORE – America’s Navy and Navy Recruiting Command hosted Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore, September 7 – 11, as part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields.



Throughout the weeklong visit, NPD team, composed of NRC officers and Sailors assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, visited University of Maryland, Baltimore County, Mergenthaler High School, Morgan State University, and held a drill with the American Legion’s Sea Cadets, Fort McHenry Division to promote awareness of career opportunities in the Navy.



During the visits to the schools, officers and enlisted Sailors spoke on a variety of topics in classroom presentations including education and scolarships benefits offered by the Navy. The NPDs also featured an immersive virtual reality experience, housed in a massive 18-wheeler truck, named the Nimitz, which allowed participants to experience a virtual reality Navy SEAL mission of piloting a high-speed special warfare combatant craft (SWCC).



“As an instructor here, I try to explain the Navy to the students, but having Sailors and the Nimitz experience here actually demonstrates the whole concept of what the service is about,” said retired Fire Controlman 1st Class Michael Wilkinson, a naval science instructor at Mergenthaler High School’s Navy Junior Reserve Officers Training Corps. “Having the Navy visit our school is a great awareness tool for the community and the students. Interacting with the active duty Sailors and officers educates these kids on what they can do with their future, and showcases the opportunities that the service has to offer. The event also brought awareness to some of the local teachers about the Navy, and the kids are enjoying themselves. They had fun, and even my cadets said they enjoyed driving the boat and doing the simulator.”



Nearly 500 high school students got a chance to experience the virtual reality assets, speak with the Navy representatives, ask questions, and share their aspirations for the future.



NRC’s Office of Outreach and Diversity representatives also held Lean Six Sigma workshops, providing White Belt certifications to college students. Lean Six Sigma is a program that focuses on reducing process variations and enhancing process control, while driving out waste and promoting work standardization and flow.



“While at UMBC and at Morgan State, we had a great opportunity to work directly with the students on Lean Six Sigma White Belt certifications,” shared Lt. Anel Tavira, a native of Gainesville, Ga., a program manager assigned to NRC’s Office of Outreach and Diversity. “The workshops were a great success with more than 70 students getting certified between three interactive events, hopefully helping them get started on the road to success, and motivating them to seek the next level of certification in the program.”



The NPD wrapped up with the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps, Fort McHenry Division drill session, held at Severna Park, Maryland. Cadets, ages between 10 and 17, participated in the Sailor-led physical training, experienced the “Nimitz,” and spoke with enlisted and officers about first-hand experiences in the fleet.



"This opportunity for our Sea Cadets to interact with Navy recruiters offers our young men and women a great opportunity to learn about the Navy, to get motivated about it, and learn what it would be like to serve,” said retired Rear Adm. Andrew Lennon, executive director, USNSCC. “We have 400 Sea Cadet units around the country, and our adult volunteers are always looking for opportunities for our cadets to get engaged. It is my hope that we will leave today a little bit more educated, and we will have a much better appreciation for what our Navy does; and I want our Sea Cadets to challenge themselves and become better and more confident people as it will help them become better adults.”



NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites.



