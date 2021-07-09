210907-N-WF272-1165 BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2021) Students attending the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) take a selfie with the Navy recruiters, assigned to Navy Recruiting Command and Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, during Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites. NRC consists of a command headquarters, three Navy Recruiting Regions, 26 NTAGs, and 64 Talent Acquisition Onboarding Centers (TAOCs) that serve more than 1,000 recruiting stations around the world. Their mission is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 09.07.2021 Date Posted: 09.07.2021 21:27 Photo ID: 6821868 VIRIN: 210907-N-WF272-1165 Resolution: 3000x2097 Size: 1 MB Location: BALTIMORE, MD, US Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.