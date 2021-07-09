210907-N-WF272-1139 BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2021) Lt. Michael Scaplehorn, a native of Mechanicsville, Va., assigned to Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command headquarters, speaks with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) students about engineering career opportunities in America’s Navy during Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)
|Date Taken:
|09.07.2021
|Date Posted:
|09.07.2021 21:27
|Photo ID:
|6821866
|VIRIN:
|210907-N-WF272-1139
|Resolution:
|3000x2028
|Size:
|955.77 KB
|Location:
|BALTIMORE, MD, US
|Hometown:
|MECHANICSVILLE, VA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Diana Quinlan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT