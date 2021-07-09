Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC

210907-N-WF272-1172 BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2021) Lt. John Camuso, a native of Staten Island, N.Y., assigned to Undersea Warfighting Development Center, Tactical Analysis Group, speaks with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) students about career opportunities in America’s Navy during Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs is a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

