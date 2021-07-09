Navy Promotional Days Baltimore at UMBC

210907-N-WF272-1033 BALTIMORE (Sept. 7, 2021) Lt. Taylor VanderWoude, from Boston, a medical officer programs recruiter assigned to Navy Talent Acquisition Group Philadelphia, talks with the University of Maryland, Baltimore County (UMBC) students about career opportunities in America’s Navy during Navy Promotional Days (NPD) Baltimore. NPDs are a part of the Navy’s national search for the best and brightest students who have what it takes to excel in high-demand, cutting-edge fields. NTAG Philadelphia encompasses regions of Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland and West Virginia, providing recruiting services from more than 30 talent acquisition sites with the overall goal of attracting the highest quality candidates to ensure the ongoing success of America’s Navy. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Diana Quinlan/Released)

