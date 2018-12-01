961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Foust, left, 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Trevor Fisher, right, 961st AMU aerospace propulsion apprentice, inspect an E-3 Sentry engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. The 961st AMU are responsible for ensuring E-3 Sentries are capable of protecting U.S. and coalition force interests in the INDO-Pacific region. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

