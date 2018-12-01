U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colleen Clay, 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, walks the perimeter of an E-3 Sentry at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. Crew chiefs are responsible for the overall maintenance of their assigned aircraft. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2018 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6813836 VIRIN: 210830-F-JK399-1013 Resolution: 4171x2346 Size: 3.85 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.