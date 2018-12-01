961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky

U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit inspect an E-3 Sentry at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. The 961st AMU maintains computer systems, replaces parts and ensures the E-3 Sentry is safe for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6813835
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-JK399-1004
|Resolution:
|4704x2646
|Size:
|5.42 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|2
