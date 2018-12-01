U.S. Air Force Airmen from the 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit inspect an E-3 Sentry at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. The 961st AMU maintains computer systems, replaces parts and ensures the E-3 Sentry is safe for flight. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2018 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6813835 VIRIN: 210830-F-JK399-1004 Resolution: 4704x2646 Size: 5.42 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.