961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Colleen Clay, 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit crew chief, inspects the tire of an E-3 Sentry at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. The 961st AMU is critical in ensuring the E-3 Sentry is capable of delivering decisive air and cyberspace capabilities. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

