U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Foust, 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion apprentice, inspects an E-3 Sentry engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. E-3 Sentries are capable of command, control and communications operations for tactical and air defense forces. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)
|Date Taken:
|01.12.2018
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2021 02:30
|Photo ID:
|6813839
|VIRIN:
|210830-F-JK399-1030
|Resolution:
|5200x3460
|Size:
|5.41 MB
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
This work, 961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT