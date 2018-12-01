961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Foust, top, 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Trevor Fisher, bottom, 961st AMU aerospace propulsion apprentice, inspect an E-3 Sentry engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. The 961st AMU is under the 18th Aircraft Maintenance squadron, one of five squadrons under the 18th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

