    961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky [Image 5 of 8]

    961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    01.12.2018

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter 

    18th Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Andrew Foust, top, 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Trevor Fisher, bottom, 961st AMU aerospace propulsion apprentice, inspect an E-3 Sentry engine at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. The 961st AMU is under the 18th Aircraft Maintenance squadron, one of five squadrons under the 18th Maintenance Group. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

    Date Taken: 01.12.2018
    Date Posted: 09.02.2021 02:30
    Photo ID: 6813838
    VIRIN: 210830-F-JK399-1033
    Resolution: 2301x3451
    Size: 2.83 MB
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    E-3 Sentry
    Air Force
    961st AMU

