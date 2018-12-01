U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Trevor Fisher, left, 961st Aircraft Maintenance Unit aerospace propulsion apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Andrew Foust, right, 961st AMU aerospace propulsion apprentice, walk back to the 961st AMU at Kadena Air Base, Japan, Aug. 30, 2021. The 961st AMU works around the clock to ensure E-3 Sentries remain mission ready to defend and support the U.S. and coalition partners. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Stephen Pulter)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.12.2018 Date Posted: 09.02.2021 02:30 Photo ID: 6813837 VIRIN: 210830-F-JK399-1116 Resolution: 4860x2140 Size: 4.86 MB Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 961st AMU maintains eyes in the sky [Image 8 of 8], by A1C Stephen Pulter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.