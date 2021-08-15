Women's Equality Day

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrea Dickel, 8th Security Forces Squadron combat training instructor performs redman training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 15, 2021. "As A female in security forces, I've definitely faced difficulties between some of the training and the way others perceive me, but thats when I try to motivate other females to prove to those who doubt us, that we can doit," said Dickel. (Courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Bradley Cooper)

