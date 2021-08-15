Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day [Image 7 of 9]

    Women's Equality Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.15.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Andrea Dickel, 8th Security Forces Squadron combat training instructor performs redman training at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 15, 2021. "As A female in security forces, I've definitely faced difficulties between some of the training and the way others perceive me, but thats when I try to motivate other females to prove to those who doubt us, that we can doit," said Dickel. (Courtesy photo by Staff Sgt. Bradley Cooper)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 22:40
    Photo ID: 6812224
    VIRIN: 210815-F-XX001-1001
    Resolution: 2306x1537
    Size: 711.51 KB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 9 of 9], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Women's Equality Day
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT