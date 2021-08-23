Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day [Image 6 of 9]

    Women's Equality Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cheree Voto, 8th Medical Group operational medicine clinic program manager, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 23, 2021. "I have plenty of women I Respect who are in the Air Force, but I would say my role model is my former squadron commander, Col. Mary Carnduff," said Voto. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.23.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 22:40
    Photo ID: 6812222
    VIRIN: 210823-F-PS661-1035
    Resolution: 5881x4077
    Size: 2.08 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Gabrielle Spalding, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Women's Equality Day
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT