Women's Equality Day

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Cheree Voto, 8th Medical Group operational medicine clinic program manager, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 23, 2021. "I have plenty of women I Respect who are in the Air Force, but I would say my role model is my former squadron commander, Col. Mary Carnduff," said Voto. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Gabrielle Spalding)

