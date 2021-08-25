Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day [Image 2 of 9]

    Women's Equality Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Mya Crosby 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Republic of Korea Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Yong-im Yu, 38th Fighter Group Public Affairs superintendent, poses for photos at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 25, 2021. "It is great for me to serve as a ROKAF female Airman, because I have been able to display my ability without any gender discrimination," said Yu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

    8th Fighter Wing
    Women's Equality Day
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

