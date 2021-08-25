Republic of Korea Air Force Senior Master Sgt. Yong-im Yu, 38th Fighter Group Public Affairs superintendent, poses for photos at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 25, 2021. "It is great for me to serve as a ROKAF female Airman, because I have been able to display my ability without any gender discrimination," said Yu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 22:40 Photo ID: 6812200 VIRIN: 210825-F-SQ280-1010 Resolution: 3600x2700 Size: 4.89 MB Location: KR Web Views: 3 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Mya Crosby, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.