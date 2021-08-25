Women's Equality Day

U.S. Air Force Maj. Dawn Pieper, 8th Logistics Readiness Squadron commander, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 25, 2021. "I'm fortunate because I have other female commanders to lean on. I appreciate their support as we hold our own against the males," said Pieper. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

