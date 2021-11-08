U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Candice Allain, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team chief, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 11, 2021. "It is hard being a woman in general, but I have never felt discriminated or judge differently in my uni. I am judged by my work, and that speaks volumes," said Allain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.11.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 22:40 Photo ID: 6812205 VIRIN: 210811-F-PH996-0210 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 9.85 MB Location: KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 9 of 9], by TSgt James Cason, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.