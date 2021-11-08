Women's Equality Day

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Candice Allain, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team chief, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 11, 2021. "It is hard being a woman in general, but I have never felt discriminated or judge differently in my uni. I am judged by my work, and that speaks volumes," said Allain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)
