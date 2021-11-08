Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day [Image 3 of 9]

    Women's Equality Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.11.2021

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. James Cason     

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Candice Allain, 35th Aircraft Maintenance Unit weapons team chief, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 11, 2021. "It is hard being a woman in general, but I have never felt discriminated or judge differently in my uni. I am judged by my work, and that speaks volumes," said Allain. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jesenia Landaverde)

