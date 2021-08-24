Women's Equality Day

U.S. Air Force Capt. Angie Fullerton, 80th Fighter Squadron flight Squadron, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 24 2021. "Everyone has a piece of culture they bring to the squadron. People know they can come to me and I can take care of them... for me thats's a role that I like to fill," said Fullerton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

