Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Women's Equality Day [Image 8 of 9]

    Women's Equality Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.24.2021

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Capt. Angie Fullerton, 80th Fighter Squadron flight Squadron, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Aug 24 2021. "Everyone has a piece of culture they bring to the squadron. People know they can come to me and I can take care of them... for me thats's a role that I like to fill," said Fullerton. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Steven Adkins)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.24.2021
    Date Posted: 08.31.2021 22:41
    Photo ID: 6812227
    VIRIN: 210823-F-TE443-1009
    Resolution: 4689x3572
    Size: 9.27 MB
    Location: KR
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 9 of 9], by SSgt Steven Adkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day
    Women's Equality Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    8th Fighter Wing
    Women's Equality Day
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT