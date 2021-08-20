U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Baylee Yassu, Armed Forces Network radio host, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air base, Republic of Korea, Aug 20, 2021. "I think it's a blessing to serve as a woman, it's character building and I love that it inspires younger female generations," said Yassu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.20.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 22:40 Photo ID: 6812206 VIRIN: 210820-F-BZ793-1001 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 5.71 MB Location: KR Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Women's Equality Day [Image 9 of 9], by SrA Suzanna Plotnikov, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.