    Women's Equality Day

    Women's Equality Day

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.20.2021

    Photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov 

    8th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Baylee Yassu, Armed Forces Network radio host, poses for a photo at Kunsan Air base, Republic of Korea, Aug 20, 2021. "I think it's a blessing to serve as a woman, it's character building and I love that it inspires younger female generations," said Yassu. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Suzanna Plotnikov)

    8th Fighter Wing
    Women's Equality Day
    U.S. Air Force
    USFK
    7th Air Force
    U.S. Pacific Air Forces

