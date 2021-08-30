210830-N-LK647-0008 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2021) Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Angel A. Sandoval, left, and Seaman Apprentice Kyonte C. Washington, right, treat Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) Airman Antoine N. Harris' simulated injuries during a mass casualty training drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 30, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

