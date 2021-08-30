210830-N-LK647-0030 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2021) Culinary Specialist Seaman Joseph Matthew P. Pascua, right, puts Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Fuels) 2nd Class Patrick J. Barnes on a stretcher during a mass casualty training drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 30, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

Date Taken: 08.30.2021