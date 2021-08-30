210830-N-LK647-0018 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2021) Members of the stretcher bearer team assess and treat Culinary Specialist 1st Class Nathan E. Rock's simulated injuries during a mass casualty training drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 30, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 02:05 Photo ID: 6810654 VIRIN: 210830-N-LK647-0018 Resolution: 4388x3134 Size: 3.07 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210830-N-LK647-0018 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.