210830-N-LK647-0005 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brittiny Boatman, left, assess Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Aircraft Handling) 3rd Class Sean P. Conroy's simulated wounds during a mass casualty training drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 30, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

