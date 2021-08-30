210830-N-LK647-0087 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2021) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Brittiny Boatman, right, and Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Angel A. Sandoval, second from right, and Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Jacqueline R. Wade practice moving a medical dummy down a ladderwell during a mass casualty drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 30, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.30.2021 Date Posted: 08.31.2021 02:06 Photo ID: 6810646 VIRIN: 210830-N-LK647-0087 Resolution: 3697x2641 Size: 1.58 MB Location: ATLANTIC OCEAN Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 210830-N-LK647-0087 [Image 10 of 10], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.