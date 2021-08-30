210830-N-LK647-00442

210830-N-LK647-0042 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 30, 2021) Hospital Corpsman 1st Class Abdou Lalene, left, and Operations Specialist 2nd Class Imani GarnerJohnson treat simulated injuries during a mass casualty drill aboard the Expeditionary Sea Base USS Hershel "Woody" Williams (ESB 4), Aug. 30, 2021. Hershel "Woody" Williams is on a scheduled deployment in the U.S. Sixth Fleet area of operations in support of U.S. national interests and security in Europe and Africa. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Malachi Lakey/Released)

