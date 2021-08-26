U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange

Desiderio Reyes, Honduran Institute of Anthropology, briefs U.S. and Honduran service members prior to conducting a tour of the Talgua Caves at Catacamas, Olancho, Aug.26. Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, representatives from Blue Shield International, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, the Honduran Institute of Anthropology and Honduran military forces partnered for a subject matter expert exchange to learn how to identify cultural heritage sites in the department of Olancho. Reyes discovered the caves in 1994 and is still conducting studies on the remains found there. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

Date Taken: 08.26.2021
Location: OLANCHO, HN