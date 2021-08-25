Dr. Amir Gamliel, Environmental Program Manager with the U.S. Southern Command and Honduran Army Lt. Marvin Ramirez, 115th Infantry Brigade, conduct a site assessment at Dos Quebradas, department of Olancho, Honduras, Aug 25 during a subject matter expert exchange to learn how to identify cultural heritage sites. Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, representatives from Blue Shield International, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, the Honduran Institute of Anthropology (HIA) and Honduran military forces conducted site assessments and academics Aug. 23-26, to learn how to identify cultural heritage sites in the department of Olancho as well as the use of basic tools needed for the field. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange
