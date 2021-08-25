Dr. Amir Gamliel, Environmental Program Manager with the U.S. Southern Command and Honduran Army Lt. Marvin Ramirez, 115th Infantry Brigade, conduct a site assessment at Dos Quebradas, department of Olancho, Honduras, Aug 25 during a subject matter expert exchange to learn how to identify cultural heritage sites. Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, representatives from Blue Shield International, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, the Honduran Institute of Anthropology (HIA) and Honduran military forces conducted site assessments and academics Aug. 23-26, to learn how to identify cultural heritage sites in the department of Olancho as well as the use of basic tools needed for the field. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 00:33 Photo ID: 6809460 VIRIN: 210825-O-VI420-0119 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 578.65 KB Location: OLANCHO, HN Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.