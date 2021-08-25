Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange [Image 2 of 7]

    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange

    OLANCHO, HONDURAS

    08.25.2021

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Dr. Amir Gamliel, Environmental Program Manager with the U.S. Southern Command and Honduran Army Lt. Marvin Ramirez, 115th Infantry Brigade, conduct a site assessment at Dos Quebradas, department of Olancho, Honduras, Aug 25 during a subject matter expert exchange to learn how to identify cultural heritage sites. Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, representatives from Blue Shield International, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, the Honduran Institute of Anthropology (HIA) and Honduran military forces conducted site assessments and academics Aug. 23-26, to learn how to identify cultural heritage sites in the department of Olancho as well as the use of basic tools needed for the field. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2021
