U.S. Army Capt. Hilda Fernandez, civil affairs officer with Joint Task Force-Bravo, identifies mounts with potential archeological value with her team of Honduran Army soldiers with the 115th Infantry Brigade at Dos Quebradas, department of Olancho, Honduras, Aug 25 during a subject matter expert exchange. Engineers and a civil affairs team with JTF-Bravo served as liaisons between exercise participants as well as team leads for on the field practices, increasing the Task Force’s capabilities and knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 00:33
|Photo ID:
|6809461
|VIRIN:
|210825-O-VI420-0127
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|977.54 KB
|Location:
|OLANCHO, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange
LEAVE A COMMENT