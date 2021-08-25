U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange

U.S. Army Capt. Hilda Fernandez, civil affairs officer with Joint Task Force-Bravo, identifies mounts with potential archeological value with her team of Honduran Army soldiers with the 115th Infantry Brigade at Dos Quebradas, department of Olancho, Honduras, Aug 25 during a subject matter expert exchange. Engineers and a civil affairs team with JTF-Bravo served as liaisons between exercise participants as well as team leads for on the field practices, increasing the Task Force’s capabilities and knowledge. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

