U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange

U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Delacruz (left) and U.S. Army Capt. William Welsh (right), archeologists with Blue Shield International, show a group of Honduran soldiers how to utilize a probe to test soil and identify terrain with potential archeological value during a subject matter expert exchange in the department of Olancho, Honduras, Aug 25. The Army Reserve soldiers participated in the exercise along with service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, the Honduran Institute of Anthropology (HIA) and Honduran military forces, Aug. 23-26, to learn how to identify cultural heritage sites in the department of Olancho. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

