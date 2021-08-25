U.S. Army Lt. Col. Michael Delacruz (left) and U.S. Army Capt. William Welsh (right), archeologists with Blue Shield International, show a group of Honduran soldiers how to utilize a probe to test soil and identify terrain with potential archeological value during a subject matter expert exchange in the department of Olancho, Honduras, Aug 25. The Army Reserve soldiers participated in the exercise along with service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, the Virginia Museum of Natural History, the Honduran Institute of Anthropology (HIA) and Honduran military forces, Aug. 23-26, to learn how to identify cultural heritage sites in the department of Olancho. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2021 00:33
|Photo ID:
|6809462
|VIRIN:
|210825-O-VI420-0257
|Resolution:
|2048x1363
|Size:
|883.11 KB
|Location:
|OLANCHO, HN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange
