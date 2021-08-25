Service members with Joint Task Force-Bravo, representatives from Blue Shield International, the Honduran Institute of Anthropology (HIA) and Honduran military forces conduct a site assessment at Dos Quebradas, department of Olancho, Honduras, Aug 25 during a subject matter expert exchange to learn how to identify cultural heritage sites. After the devastation left by Hurricanes Eta and Iota, HIA identified the need to strengthen capacities of organizations that collaborate with them in the protection of natural and cultural heritage, specifically during response operations. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.25.2021 Date Posted: 08.30.2021 00:33 Photo ID: 6809459 VIRIN: 210825-O-VI420-0209 Resolution: 2048x1363 Size: 1.45 MB Location: OLANCHO, HN Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.