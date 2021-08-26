U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange

Honduran Army Capt. Alexander Aguilar Martínez, 115th Infantry Brigade, records features of a potential cultural heritage site at Catacamas, department of Olancho, Honduras, Aug 26. Honduran soldiers partneredwith personnel from Joint Task Force-Bravo and cultural heritage experts for a subject matter expert exchange. The training involved a sequence of conferences to cover basic academics on the different features and traits a site needs to be identified as having potential archeological value, as well as the tools used by professionals to record data. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

