    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange [Image 5 of 7]

    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange

    OLANCHO, HONDURAS

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Honduran Army Capt. Alexander Aguilar Martínez, 115th Infantry Brigade, records features of a potential cultural heritage site at Catacamas, department of Olancho, Honduras, Aug 26. Honduran soldiers partneredwith personnel from Joint Task Force-Bravo and cultural heritage experts for a subject matter expert exchange. The training involved a sequence of conferences to cover basic academics on the different features and traits a site needs to be identified as having potential archeological value, as well as the tools used by professionals to record data. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    This work, U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

