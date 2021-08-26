U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange

Dr. Hayden Basset, archeology curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, shows how a satellite phone was used to record live data collected on the field by a team of U.S. and Honduran service members during a subject matter expert exchange in Olancho, Honduras, Aug 26. Dr. Basset participated in a virtual capacity during the academics portion of the exchange. After the academic portion was completed, all players applied the techniques learned by conducting an exercise on the field, while experts with the Museum of Natural History recorded their collective data in real time to create a site map. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

Date Taken: 08.26.2021
Location: OLANCHO, HN