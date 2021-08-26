Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook
    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange [Image 7 of 7]

    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange

    OLANCHO, HONDURAS

    08.26.2021

    Photo by Maria Pinel 

    Joint Task Force Bravo

    Dr. Hayden Basset, archeology curator with the Virginia Museum of Natural History, shows how a satellite phone was used to record live data collected on the field by a team of U.S. and Honduran service members during a subject matter expert exchange in Olancho, Honduras, Aug 26. Dr. Basset participated in a virtual capacity during the academics portion of the exchange. After the academic portion was completed, all players applied the techniques learned by conducting an exercise on the field, while experts with the Museum of Natural History recorded their collective data in real time to create a site map. (U.S. Army photo by Maria Pinel)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.30.2021 00:33
    Photo ID: 6809465
    VIRIN: 210826-O-VI420-0144
    Resolution: 2048x1363
    Size: 372.48 KB
    Location: OLANCHO, HN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange [Image 7 of 7], by Maria Pinel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange
    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange
    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange
    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange
    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange
    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange
    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    U.S., Honduran military, and cultural heritage experts partner for unique exchange

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JTF-B
    archeology
    Honduran military
    cultural heritage
    Strengthening Partnership

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT