U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samatha Power, USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team Lead Tim Callaghan, and Assistant Administrator Sarah Charles discuss earthquake damage in Maniche, Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. The U.S. government rapidly mobilized a humanitarian assistance response force led by USAID and supported by Joint Task Force-Haiti, after Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake causing over 15,000 casualties, Aug 14. (USAID photo by Emily Rasinski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 21:50 Photo ID: 6809432 VIRIN: 210826-O-ER123-007 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 5.93 MB Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAID assesses disaster damage in Haiti after 7.2 earthquake [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.