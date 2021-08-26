USAID Administrator Power assesses earthquake damage in Haiti

U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samatha Power assesses earthquake damage abroad a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter as she travels to Maniche during her visit of Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. The U.S. government rapidly mobilized a humanitarian assistance response force led by USAID and supported by Joint Task Force-Haiti, after Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake causing over 15,000 casualties, Aug 14. (USAID photo by Emily Rasinski)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 21:50
|Photo ID:
|6809425
|VIRIN:
|210826-O-ER123-006
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.54 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|2
