USAID Administrator Power assesses earthquake damage in Haiti

U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samatha Power assesses earthquake damage abroad a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter as she travels to Maniche during her visit of Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. The U.S. government rapidly mobilized a humanitarian assistance response force led by USAID and supported by Joint Task Force-Haiti, after Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake causing over 15,000 casualties, Aug 14. (USAID photo by Emily Rasinski)

