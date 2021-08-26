U.S. Agency for International Development Disaster Assistance Response Team Lead Tim Callaghan travels to Maniche, Haiti along with Administrator Samantha Power on a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter, Aug. 26, 2021. The U.S. government rapidly mobilized a humanitarian assistance response force led by USAID and supported by Joint Task Force-Haiti, after Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake causing over 15,000 casualties, Aug 14. (USAID photo by Emily Rasinski)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 21:49
|Photo ID:
|6809423
|VIRIN:
|210826-O-ER123-004
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|2.62 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
This work, USAID travels to Maniche, Haiti after 7.2 earthquake [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT