USAID travels to Maniche, Haiti after 7.2 earthquake

U.S. Agency for International Development Disaster Assistance Response Team Lead Tim Callaghan travels to Maniche, Haiti along with Administrator Samantha Power on a CH-47 Chinook Helicopter, Aug. 26, 2021. The U.S. government rapidly mobilized a humanitarian assistance response force led by USAID and supported by Joint Task Force-Haiti, after Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake causing over 15,000 casualties, Aug 14. (USAID photo by Emily Rasinski)

