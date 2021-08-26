Commander of Southern Command Visits Haiti

Commander of U.S. Southern Command meets with U.S. Agency for International Development Disaster Assistance Response Team lead Tim Callaghan at Port-au-Prince International Airport, Haiti, Aug. 26, 2021. The U.S. government rapidly mobilized a humanitarian assistance response force, Joint Task Force-Haiti, after Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake causing over 15,000 casualties, Aug 14. (USAID photo by Emily Rasinski)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2021
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2021 21:49
|Photo ID:
|6809420
|VIRIN:
|210826-O-ER123-001
|Resolution:
|5760x3840
|Size:
|3.5 MB
|Location:
|PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|2
