U.S. Agency for International Development Assistant Administrator Sarah Charles talks with residents of Maniche, Haiti regarding earthquake damage, Aug 26. The U.S. government rapidly mobilized a humanitarian assistance response force led by USAID and supported by Joint Task Force-Haiti, after Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake causing over 15,000 casualties, Aug 14. (USAID photo by Emily Rasinski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 21:50 Photo ID: 6809433 VIRIN: 210826-O-ER123-008 Resolution: 5760x3840 Size: 6.16 MB Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, USAID Assistant Administrator Charles speaks with resident of Maniche, Haiti after 7.2 earthquake [Image 8 of 8], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.