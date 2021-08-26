U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samatha Power speaks with residents of Maniche, Haiti and USAID staff regarding earthquake damage and assistance needed, Aug. 26, 2021. The U.S. government rapidly mobilized a humanitarian assistance response force led by USAID and supported by Joint Task Force-Haiti, after Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake causing over 15,000 casualties, Aug 14. (USAID photo by Emily Rasinski)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.29.2021 21:49 Photo ID: 6809421 VIRIN: 210826-O-ER123-002 Resolution: 4447x3500 Size: 3.22 MB Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Administrator Power visits Maniche, Haiti after 7.2 earthquake [Image 8 of 8], by SFC Victor Aguirre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.