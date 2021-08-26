Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Administrator Power visit Maniche, Haiti after 7.2 earthquake [Image 3 of 8]

    Administrator Power visit Maniche, Haiti after 7.2 earthquake

    PORT-AU-PRINCE, HAITI

    08.26.2021

    Courtesy Photo

    Special Operations Command South

    U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samatha Power meets USAID staff member XX in Maniche, Haiti regarding earthquake damage and assistance needed, Aug. 26, 2021. The U.S. government rapidly mobilized a humanitarian assistance response force led by USAID and supported by Joint Task Force-Haiti, after Haiti suffered a 7.2 magnitude earthquake causing over 15,000 casualties, Aug 14. (USAID photo by Emily Rasinski)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2021
    Date Posted: 08.29.2021 21:49
    Location: PORT-AU-PRINCE, HT 
    Humanitarian Aid and Disaster Relief (HADR)

