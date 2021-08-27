210827-N-AC165-0040 NORFOLK, Va. (August 27, 2021) – Military Sealift Command in the Atlantic (MSCLANT) changed hands when Navy Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst (right) relieved Navy Capt. Janice G. Smith (center) as commodore of Norfolk-based Military Sealift Command Atlantic during a change of command ceremony held aboard USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk, August 27, 2021. MSC Commander Rear Adm. Michael A. Wettlaufer (left) was the guest speaker at the ceremony.
Military Sealift Command Atlantic Changes Hands
