    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Military Sealift Command Atlantic Changes Hands [Image 38 of 39]

    Military Sealift Command Atlantic Changes Hands

    NORFOLK, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2021

    Photo by LaShawn Sykes 

    USN Military Sealift Command

    210827-N-AC165-0039 NORFOLK, Va. (August 27, 2021) – Military Sealift Command in the Atlantic (MSCLANT) changed hands when Navy Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst (right) relieved Navy Capt. Janice G. Smith (left) as commodore of Norfolk-based Military Sealift Command Atlantic during a change of command ceremony held aboard USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk, August 27, 2021. MSC Commander Rear Adm. Michael A. Wettlaufer (left) was the guest speaker.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2021
    Date Posted: 08.28.2021 20:12
    Photo ID: 6808584
    VIRIN: 210827-N-AC165-0039
    Resolution: 889x762
    Size: 160.57 KB
    Location: NORFOLK, VA, US 
