Military Sealift Command Atlantic Changes Hands

210827-N-AC165-0039 NORFOLK, Va. (August 27, 2021) – Military Sealift Command in the Atlantic (MSCLANT) changed hands when Navy Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst (right) relieved Navy Capt. Janice G. Smith (left) as commodore of Norfolk-based Military Sealift Command Atlantic during a change of command ceremony held aboard USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk, August 27, 2021. MSC Commander Rear Adm. Michael A. Wettlaufer (left) was the guest speaker.

