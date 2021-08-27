Military Sealift Command Atlantic Changes Hands

210827-N-AC165-0039 NORFOLK, Va. (August 27, 2021) – Military Sealift Command in the Atlantic (MSCLANT) changed hands when Navy Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst (right) relieved Navy Capt. Janice G. Smith (left) as commodore of Norfolk-based Military Sealift Command Atlantic during a change of command ceremony held aboard USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk, August 27, 2021. MSC Commander Rear Adm. Michael A. Wettlaufer (left) was the guest speaker.
|08.27.2021
|08.28.2021 20:12
|6808584
|210827-N-AC165-0039
|889x762
|160.57 KB
|NORFOLK, VA, US
|2
|0
