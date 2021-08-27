Military Sealift Command Atlantic Changes Hands

210827-N-AC165-0036 NORFOLK, Va. (August 27, 2021) – Military Sealift Command in the Atlantic (MSCLANT) changed hands when Navy Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst relieved Navy Capt. Janice G. Smith as commodore of Norfolk-based Military Sealift Command Atlantic during a change of command ceremony held aboard USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk, August 27, 2021. During Smith’s remarks, she thanked MSCLANT Deputy Robert Jackson for his mentorship throughout her tenure at MSCLANT.

