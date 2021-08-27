Military Sealift Command Atlantic Changes Hands

210827-N-AC165-0034 NORFOLK, Va. (August 27, 2021) – Military Sealift Command in the Atlantic (MSCLANT) changed hands when Navy Capt. Daniel E. Broadhurst relieved Navy Capt. Janice G. Smith as commodore of Norfolk-based Military Sealift Command Atlantic during a change of command ceremony held aboard USNS Comfort at Naval Station Norfolk, August 27, 2021. Broadhurst renders a salute as he departs ceremony.

