210826-N-LZ521-1065 PORTSMOUTH, Va. (Aug. 26, 2021) Sailors handle line to get the aircraft carrier USS George H. W. Bush (CVN 77) underway for the first time after completing its Docking Planned Incremental Availability. GHWB is operating in the Atlantic Ocean in support of naval operations to maintain maritime stability and security in order to ensure access, deter aggression and defend U.S., allied and partner interests. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Neadria Hazel)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.26.2021 Date Posted: 08.28.2021 02:11 Photo ID: 6807971 VIRIN: 210826-N-LZ521-1065 Resolution: 2849x3988 Size: 811.04 KB Location: PORTSMOUTH, VA, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, GHWB Sailors Participate in Line Handling [Image 14 of 14], by PO3 Neadria Hazel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.